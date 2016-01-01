Booking

Home School Volunteens

Thank you for your interest in the Home School Volunteen program!  We are now accepting Spring applications. The application link will close on Dec 6th. 

 

Offered weekdays during the school year.

Programs

Home School Volunteens

This program provides local home-schooled teens, ages 12 to 17, the opportunity to assist our Zoo Preschool teachers. They help set up, clean up and assist students with crafts and excursions into the Zoo. Volunteens come in once a week for half of the day, either from 8:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. or 12:45 to 4:15 p.m. The fall session runs from September to December and the spring session runs from January to May. Applications are completed online and interviews are scheduled. After interviewing all applicants, the Education staff will make selections. Selected Volunteens are required to attend a mandatory orientation prior to the start of the semester.  Registration closes Dec 6th.
Apply Now!

Test Info